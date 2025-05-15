Pakistan Chose Not To Take Our Good Advice, Then They Were Badly Hit: S Jaishankar Takes Aim At Pak After Operation Sindoor | Image: Jaishankar

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Thursday said that India gave the option to Pakistan to stand out and not interfere in India's precision strike on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. But Pakistan did not take the "good advice". Jaishankar also mentioned that India achieved its goals by targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK. He added Pakistan ignored India’s warning to stay out and later asked for a ceasefire after suffering heavy damage.

Speaking to the media, External Affairs Minister said, "We achieved the goals which we set out to do by destroying the terrorist infrastructure. Since key goals were achieved, I think we reasonably took the position, because even at the start of the operation, we had sent a message to Pakistan saying we are striking at terrorist infrastructure and not military, and the military has an option to stand out and not interfere. They chose not to take that good advice."

Jaishankar also made the stand very clear that it was Pakistan who asked for a ceasefire after they were "badly hit" by India's strike.

"Once they got badly hit on the morning of 10th May. The satellite pictures show how much damage we did and what little damage they did. It is clear who wanted cessation of firing," he added further.

Indus Water Treaty to Remain in Abeyance

Jaishankar said that the Indus Waters Treaty will remain suspended until Pakistan stops supporting terrorism on its soil. He also clarified that the only discussion India is willing to have with Pakistan is on the issue of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

“The Indus Waters Treaty is held in abeyance and will continue to be held in abeyance until cross-border terrorism by Pakistan is credibly and irreversibly stopped. The only thing which remains to be discussed on Kashmir is the vacating of illegally occupied Indian territory in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir; we are open to that discussion, " Jaishankar said.

He further stated that India’s approach to Pakistan remains strictly bilateral, and that any dialogue must focus only on terrorism.

“Our relations and dealings with Pakistan will be strictly bilateral. That has been a national consensus for years, and there is absolutely no change in that. The Prime Minister has made it very clear that talks with Pakistan will be only on terror.”

“Pakistan has a list of terrorists that needs to be handed over. They must shut down the terrorist infrastructure. They know what to do. We are prepared to discuss with them what needs to be done about terrorism. Those are the only talks that are feasible,” he added.

The strong message from the External Affairs Minister comes amid India’s ongoing counter-terror operations and a firm stand against any dialogue with Pakistan unless terrorism is addressed first.