Early Warning System for Russian Missile Attacks Restored, Says Zelenskyy After Call with Rubio

Oslo: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for a potential trilateral leaders' summit between Ukraine, the United States, and Russia to resolve key issues in the war, ahead of US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff’s planned visit to Moscow. Also, in a post on X, he hailed the resumption of the early warning system, which allows Kyiv to know about any incoming Russian missile attacks.

"We are thankful that early warning is now working. This is very important for our people, because we can know when Russian ballistic missiles are coming. So, this morning began with positive signals from the American side. We now also have a constructive dialogue. It was constructive because all of us want peace – Ukraine, Europe, the United States. And we will see what happens tomorrow," he said.

Zelenskyy confirmed that US Envoy Steve Witkoff attended the Oslo high-level talks in person, while Jared Kushner joined online. "Steve is going to Russia tomorrow. Let’s see what Putin has to say," Zelenskyy added. Speaking at a joint press conference in Oslo alongside Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre and Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Zelenskyy revealed that Ukraine and its European partners are putting forward concrete proposals to present to the Kremlin.

Addressing ongoing negotiations with Washington, Zelenskyy expressed gratitude for the American commitment to robust security terms, noting that a draft document outlining guarantees would be shared with Russian officials. "Today we discussed security guarantees, and I'm thankful to the American side for underlining again that they have to be strong," Zelenskyy said. "There are different kinds of security guarantees on paper – in the document – which Steve will share with the Russians. We will hear his feedback afterwards."

Zelenskyy disclosed that he engaged in a detailed telephone discussion earlier in the day with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio to tackle critical strategic matters.

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"I had a phone conversation with Secretary of State Marco Rubio earlier on the train today," Zelenskyy said. “We spoke about sensitive issues such as Starlink, ballistic missile interceptors, and intelligence. We were very concrete and the conversation was positive. We shared the things we have to manage. And we will manage them, I'm sure of it. We decided that maybe in 48 hours we will get in touch again.”

Zelenskyy highlighted Kyiv's willingness to halt strikes on Russian energy infrastructure under a US-led proposal, though Moscow has refused to reciprocate. "Ukraine immediately supported the American proposal for an energy ceasefire. But Russia responded by continuing its attacks," Zelenskyy remarked. “We offered different options. We are ready not to hit sensitive parts of Russia’s energy sector if Russia stops hitting ours. Putin said no. But we’re working to find a solution.”

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Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump once again warned that Zelenskyy must commit to negotiating an end to the war with Moscow, cautioning that a failure to do so will lead to severe consequences. Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump placed the onus directly on Kyiv to seek a resolution to the ongoing conflict.

"Ukraine has to want to settle this war. Zelenskyy has to want to settle this war," Trump said. “And if he doesn't, I think it's going to be a very bad thing.” Trump contrasted the situation in Kyiv with Moscow's position, asserting that Russia is interested in reaching a deal while steadily expanding its territorial gains on the battlefield.