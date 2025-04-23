WATCH | Sea of Marmara During the 6.2 Magnitude Earthquake in Istanbul, Turkey

Turkey: A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 jolted Istanbul, Turkey, sending tremors across the region. The epicentre was located in the Sea of Marmara, approximately 40 kilometres southwest of Istanbul. The quake occurred at a shallow depth of 10 kilometres, amplifying its impact.

6.2 Magnitude Earthquake in Istanbul, Turkey

Residents of Istanbul, Turkey's largest city, reported feeling the tremors strongly, with many rushing out of buildings in panic. The earthquake was also felt in neighbouring provinces. As of now, there are no immediate reports of casualties or damage, but authorities are closely monitoring the situation.

The impact of the earthquake was also felt in the office buildings and by residents, with people panicking and rushing to safe places.