Los Angeles: A 5.0-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Southern California on Saturday morning, sending strong tremors across the region and prompting an air traffic controller at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) to instruct approaching pilots to go around as a precaution.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the initial earthquake was recorded at approximately 9:30 a.m. local time. The epicentre was located around six miles off the coast of Manhattan Beach, near Los Angeles.

The tremors were reportedly strong enough to be felt inside the airport's air traffic control tower, where an air traffic controller was directing pilots approaching the runway to perform a go-around manoeuvre.

A go-around is a standard aviation safety procedure in which a pilot abandons an attempted landing and climbs back into the air rather than continuing towards the runway.

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The manoeuvre can be initiated by pilots or instructed by air traffic controllers whenever conditions are considered unsuitable or potentially unsafe for landing.

The decision to redirect incoming aircraft came as a precaution after the earthquake, highlighting the importance of aviation safety protocols during unexpected natural disasters.

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Los Angeles and its surrounding areas are located in a seismically active region, making earthquakes a recurring concern for residents, businesses and critical infrastructure.

Southern California lies close to several major fault systems, including the San Andreas Fault, which has been responsible for numerous significant earthquakes in the past.

Even moderate earthquakes can cause temporary disruptions to transportation systems, particularly airports, where runway conditions, air traffic control operations and infrastructure safety are essential for smooth functioning.

Airports typically follow established emergency procedures after significant seismic activity. These can include assessing runways, inspecting airport infrastructure and evaluating whether normal flight operations can safely continue.

The Saturday morning incident also demonstrated how quickly air traffic operations can respond to unexpected events, with controllers and pilots coordinating to prioritise passenger and crew safety.