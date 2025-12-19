Earthquake of Magnitude 4.1 Strikes Afghanistan

Kabul: An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 struck Afghanistan on Friday, s statement by the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. The earthquake occurred at a shallow depth of 10km, making it susceptible to aftershocks.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.1, On: 19/12/2025 00:14:48 IST, Lat: 36.76 N, Long: 72.08 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Afghanistan."

Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures and greater casualties.

Earlier on December 15, another earthquake of magnitude 4.0 struck the region at a depth of 22km. In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.0, On: 15/12/2025 06:10:58 IST, Lat: 36.71 N, Long: 71.58 E, Depth: 22 Km, Location: Afghanistan."

Afghanistan frequently experiences earthquakes, particularly in the Hindu Kush region, which lies in a highly active seismic zone, according to the Red Cross.

The recent tremors follow a powerful 6.3-magnitude earthquake that struck northern Afghanistan on November 4. According to Afghan authorities, at least 27 people were killed and hundreds were injured in that quake. CNN reported that the tremor also damaged one of the country's most iconic mosques. The United States Geological Survey reported that the quake occurred at a shallow depth, which increases its impact.

Afghanistan's vulnerability to earthquakes is linked to its location along the collision zone between the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates. A major fault line also passes through parts of the country, including the Herat region.