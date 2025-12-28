Earthquake of Magnitude 4.6 Strikes Indonesia's Northern Sumatra

Bali: An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 struck Northern Sumatra on Sunday morning, as reported by the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

In a post on X, the NCS said, “EQ of M: 4.6, On: 28/12/2025 07:45:56 IST, Lat: 0.41 N, Long: 99.75 E, Depth: 64 km, Location: Northern Sumatra, Indonesia.”

Earlier on December 3, an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 had struck Northern Sumatra, and on November 26, an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 struck Northern Sumatra.

“EQ of M: 4.4, On: 03/12/2025 02:20:33 IST, Lat: 2.78 N, Long: 97.90 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Northern Sumatra, Indonesia,” NCS wrote on X.

Earlier in October, a strong earthquake measuring 6.6 on the Richter scale struck West Papua, Indonesia, as per the NCS. The quake occurred at 11:57 am (IST) with its epicentre located at latitude 2.26 degrees South and longitude 138.86 degrees East, at a depth of 55 kilometres beneath the surface.

Earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis frequently strike Indonesia, a country of more than 270 million people, because of its location on the “Ring of Fire”. The Ring of Fire, or the Circum-Pacific Belt, is a path along the Pacific Ocean characterised by active volcanoes and frequent earthquakes.

