Papua New Guinea: An earthquake of magnitude 6.9 on the Richter scale jolted Ambunti in Papua New Guinea in the early hours of Sunday (local time), the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

According to the USGS, the epicentre of the quake was located 38 km east northeast of Ambunti, with a depth of 40.2 km.

Notable quake, preliminary info: M 6.9 - 32 km ENE of Ambunti, Papua New Guinea https://t.co/1NgVdDwCIy — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes)

However, there were no reports of any injuries or damages to property.

