Goma: The Democratic Republic of Congo on Tuesday said confirmed Ebola cases ​had climbed to nearly 600, raising awareness within the local ‌population about the importance of safety measures.

The outbreak of the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola was announced on May 15, though officials have since said it ​went undetected for weeks, leaving health authorities behind the curve and ​struggling to bring it under control.

One of the world's ⁠largest ever Ebola outbreaks is unfolding in three provinces long beset ​by armed conflict: Ituri, North Kivu and South Kivu. In its latest ​statement published on X, Congo's government said the number of confirmed Ebola cases had increased to 598, including 115 deaths.

It also said that 22 patients had ​recovered from the disease and that new cases didn't spread to ​more health zones. The cases have been recorded in 17 of Ituri's health zones as ‌well ⁠as in seven health zones in North Kivu and one health zone in South Kivu.

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"If you have a fever, vomiting, diarrhea, or severe weakness, you should go to the nearest health center immediately," the ​statement said, urging ​populations to ⁠follow health workers' instructions and not to attack them.

Mistrust and resistance have hampered the response, with attacks ​on burial teams and treatment centres reported.

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Medics are also struggling to secure ​basic ⁠equipment to stay safe and prevent further spread of the disease, according to more than a dozen doctors, humanitarian workers and public health ⁠officials.

The International ​Rescue Committee aid group on Tuesday ​called for funding needed to contain the outbreak in Ituri province before it spreads ​further.

The Trump administration has called on European nations to follow Washington's lead and impose travel restrictions on ‌people who have recently been in Central African countries affected by the Ebola outbreak, in hopes of avoiding the spread of the virus during the soccer World Cup, sources and officials said on Tuesday.

The U.S. on June 1 issued a demarche - a formal diplomatic statement of concern - urging European countries to implement ​travel restrictions related to the outbreak, a European Union diplomat based in Africa and a second source familiar with the ​matter said. The diplomat said EU states had not responded.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ⁠last month issued an order barring noncitizens who have been in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda or South Sudan in ​the previous 21 days from entering the U.S. Americans were told to go through select airports for screenings.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio ​has said Ebola must not be allowed to enter the U.S., and the administration's efforts have focused on keeping anyone potentially exposed to the virus overseas, even though the country has facilities equipped to treat Ebola cases while containing the spread of the virus.

A State Department official said the travel restrictions, ​combined with funding U.S. pledges for the Ebola response, showed Washington had "stepped up" to protect Americans from the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola ​that the World Health Organization has declared an emergency of international concern.

Washington Urges Global Action

"Other countries must do their part to ensure this outbreak ‌does not ⁠spread further. Action is required now. That includes financial contributions and implementing commonsense restrictions on travel from the affected area," said the official, who provided comment anonymously.

"We are engaging diplomatically with countries around the world to coordinate our approach to protect our citizens, including the millions of visitors, fans, athletes and tourists expected during the FIFA World Cup."

The official did not respond to questions about the ​formal request to European countries, ​which was first reported by ⁠Axios. The EU did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Rubio and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen discussed the Ebola response in a call on Tuesday, the State Department said.

“The Department’s ​highest priority and focus remain protecting the health of the American people and preventing this Ebola ​outbreak from reaching ⁠our shores,” spokesperson Tommy Pigott said in a readout of that call.

The Trump administration, which has faced criticism for the shuttering of the U.S. Agency for International Development and cuts to aid funding ahead of the outbreak, says it has delivered 150 tons of medical supplies and pledged ⁠over $200 million ​directly to the affected countries, making it the largest financial contributor to the ​Ebola response.