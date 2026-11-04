'Election-Interfering Space Lasers Didn't Work': Elon Musk Acknowledges Democrat Wave, Pitches Data Centres in Space

Washington DC: Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has reacted to the sweeping Democratic victories in the 2026 US midterm elections with two sarcastic posts on X, including a remark that "data centers in space" were looking increasingly appealing, after Republicans suffered major electoral setbacks despite his extensive financial support for their candidates.

In two separate posts on X, Musk first quipped,"Data centers in space looking pretty appealing right now," before adding, “Guess my election-interfering space lasers didn’t work this time.” The remarks came after Democrats made significant gains in the midterm elections, with US networks projecting that the party would reclaim control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate, marking a major reversal in the balance of power in Washington.

Musk, the world's richest man, had emerged as one of the biggest financial supporters of Republican candidates during the election cycle, spending approximately USD 250 million to assist the party's congressional campaigns, as per NBC News. One of his biggest political investments was in the Texas Senate contest, where Republican candidate Ken Paxton lost to Democrat James Talarico, marking a significant Democratic breakthrough in a traditionally Republican stronghold.

Talarico also referred to Musk during his victory speech, drawing a comparison between his campaign and the biblical story of David taking on Goliath. He described Musk, along with President Donald Trump and the Washington DC establishment, as part of the powerful forces his campaign had challenged.

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Musk's comments also come amid growing political uncertainty surrounding the future of the technology and artificial intelligence sectors following the Democratic gains. In his post about space-based data centres, Musk appeared to allude to the possibility of moving some of his business interests beyond Earth, as Democrats' electoral victories raised questions about the policy environment for the AI and data centre industry.

Stock futures also fell overnight amid concerns over the implications of the Democratic victories for the technology and data centre boom. The Republican setback marks a particularly significant moment for Musk, who had invested heavily in supporting candidates aligned with the party. Despite his financial backing, several high-profile Republican candidates suffered defeats, while Democrats made advances in states that have traditionally favoured Republicans.

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