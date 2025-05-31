Elon Musk Allegedly Took Ketamine, Ecstasy While Advising Trump, Says Report

Elon Musk allegedly used powerful drugs such as ketamine, ecstasy, and psychedelic mushrooms while serving as one of Donald Trump’s top advisers, according to a report by The New York Times. Sources familiar with Musk’s behavior told the outlet that the tech billionaire’s drug use was extensive and frequent—so much so that it began affecting his health and potentially his duties in government.

Musk, who led a controversial federal initiative dubbed the "Department of Government Efficiency" (Doge), is said to have traveled with a supply of about 20 pills per day. Among the drugs he allegedly consumed regularly were ketamine, which he at one point claimed he used only sparingly, and ecstasy, which is banned for federal employees under U.S. law.

“If you’ve used too much ketamine, you can’t really get work done, and I have a lot of work,” Musk said in a 2024 interview with journalist Don Lemon.

Drug Use While Advising Trump

The report says Musk’s drug use intensified as he rose in political prominence. He donated $275 million to Trump’s campaign and eventually held real sway over federal policies through DOGE, a loosely organized department meant to cut government waste.

Though classified as a "special government employee," Musk was not bound by the same strict drug policies that apply to regular federal workers. Nevertheless, ecstasy remains a Schedule I controlled substance with no approved medical use, and recreational ketamine use may still violate federal rules.

Health Problems and Erratic Behavior

According to the Times, Musk’s use of ketamine became so frequent that he began suffering from bladder problems — a known side effect of prolonged use. By spring 2024, sources said Musk himself acknowledged the health impact to close associates.

Photos reviewed by the newspaper reportedly showed his daily medication box, which included pills marked as Adderall alongside other unidentified substances.

Musk stepped down from his role in government earlier this week, after months of erratic public behavior. This included insults aimed at cabinet officials and, most controversially, a Nazi-style salute made at a political rally — actions that drew significant backlash.

Questions Over Conduct and Oversight

While Musk’s private companies like SpaceX enforce strict drug-free policies due to their government contracts, insiders claim he received advance warning of random drug tests, rendering the protocols ineffective.

It is still unclear whether Musk was under the influence during any specific high-level meetings. However, he attended several sessions involving sensitive national security and foreign policy matters.