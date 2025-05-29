What Was Elon Musk’s Final Message to Donald Trump As He Bid Farewell to DOGE Day After Criticising US Government’s ‘Big Beautiful’ Tax Bill?

What was Elon Musk's last message to Donald Trump as he exists DOGE? | Image: X

Billionaire entrepreneur and the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla Elon Musk officially ended his controversial and short-lived but high-profile role as a special government advisor under US President Donald Trump’s administration.

Elon Musk, who was appointed as a Special Government Employee to head the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) by Donald Trump 2.0 government, marked his departure from US government with a special farewell message on X.

“As my scheduled time as a Special Government Employee comes to an end, I would like to thank President Donald Trump for the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending. The DOGE mission will only strengthen over time as it becomes a way of life throughout the government,” Musk wrote on X.

What Does Elon Musk's Goodbye Post Mean?

Elon Musk's post avoided direct confrontation. The Tesla chief thanked Trump for the opportunity. He also affirmed his belief that DOGE, which was launched to trim federal spending will continue stronger.

While the message looked like a warm goodbye to his ‘friend’ Donald Trump, it was impossible to ignore that Elon Musk’s exit from DOGE came just 24 hours after he publicly criticised US President Donald Trump’s flagship tax and spending bill calling it a ‘massive spending bill’ that ‘undermines the work’ of DOGE.

“I think a bill can be big or it can be beautiful, but I don’t know if it can be both,” Musk quipped during a recent interview.

These comments from Elon Musk came after Trump heaped praises on his legislative package and called it a ’big beautiful bill’ that is a mix of tax reforms and immigration crackdowns.

A White House official confirmed Elon Musk’s exit late Wednesday to Associated Press, saying, “Elon Musk is leaving the administration is accurate, and his off-boarding will begin tonight.”

What is DOGE?