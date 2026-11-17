Washington DC: Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is expected to accompany US President Donald Trump on his Asia tour, while discussions on Iran are likely to feature in the US President's upcoming trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen.

According to CBS News, a senior White House official confirmed that Musk would be part of the presidential delegation travelling to Asia but would not participate in the meeting between Trump, Xi and Putin scheduled for Thursday on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

The issue of Iran is expected to feature in the trilateral discussions, with a senior US official indicating that Trump intends to raise the matter with the Chinese and Russian leaders. "I think the president does intend to talk about Iran in the trilateral meeting with Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin," the senior US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told reporters, according to CBS News.

The meeting, which would mark the first gathering between the three leaders, is expected to focus primarily on reducing the proliferation of nuclear weapons, even as the ongoing conflicts in Iran and Ukraine remain among the broader geopolitical concerns. Speaking to reporters before departing for his Asia tour on Monday, Trump said the leaders would discuss denuclearisation, describing it as a "tough subject", alongside developments concerning Iran and Ukraine.

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However, a US official had indicated over the weekend that the Russia-Ukraine conflict was not expected to feature in the discussions. Trump's Asia tour comes amid continuing geopolitical tensions and Washington's efforts to engage Beijing and Moscow on nuclear arms control and international security issues.

The US President is scheduled to first visit the Philippines to participate in the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and hold discussions with regional leaders. On Tuesday, Trump is expected to meet leaders of India, Japan and Australia under the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad), marking the first in-person Quad leaders' summit in two years and the first during his current presidential term.

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The discussions are expected to focus on regional security and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific. Trump is also scheduled to sign a trade agreement with Thailand and attend a dinner with Southeast Asian leaders. On Wednesday, Trump will attend a state visit and luncheon banquet hosted by Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the presidential palace before departing for Shenzhen, China.

During his China visit, Trump is expected to participate in the APEC summit and hold bilateral discussions with Xi before joining the Chinese and Russian presidents for the trilateral meeting. Trump also indicated the possibility of meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during his Asia tour, although no formal meeting has been confirmed.

"We're making a big trip. We're going to the Philippines, a big meeting mostly on economics, but a lot of other things will be discussed... And then we go to China, and we'll be with President Xi. He was here a month ago. And we're also going to meet with President Putin, and we may meet with Kim Jong Un, also," Trump told reporters before boarding Marine One at the White House.

Meanwhile, senior members of the Trump administration, including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, are also accompanying the President. Trump's visit comes against the backdrop of broader US-China trade and technology tensions, including concerns surrounding Nvidia's advanced semiconductor exports to China. However, White House officials said the issue was not expected to dominate discussions during the visit.