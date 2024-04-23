Advertisement

Melbourne: The war of words between Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and billionaire Elon Musk over censorship on X, has intensified with the latter questioning 'Australia' of controlling “the entire internet”.

This row erupted after the Sydney Church attack video showing a priest being attacked by a teen surfaced on X. Musk has claimed that the video has already been blocked for the Australian users.

Earlier, Anthony Albanese described Musk as an “arrogant billionaire” and acting as if he is above the law.

An Australian court had ruled that his social media platform X must block users worldwide from accessing the video.

Musk questioned if a country can control censorship in all countries then what will control that specific country.

That is exactly the issue.



Should the eSafety Commissar (an unelected official) in Australia have authority over all countries on Earth? https://t.co/wzv4Uinx8y — Elon Musk (@elonmusk)

In a post of X, he wrote, “Our concern is that if ANY country is allowed to censor content for ALL countries, which is what the Australian “eSafety Commissar” is demanding, then what is to stop any country from controlling the entire Internet? We have already censored the content in question for Australia, pending legal appeal, and it is stored only on servers in the USA(sic).”

Don’t take my word for it, just ask the Australian PM! pic.twitter.com/ZJBKrstStQ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk)

The Tesla CEO had on Monday posted a meme that depicted that X stood for “truth and free speech” whereas other social media platforms promoted “censorship and propaganda.”

