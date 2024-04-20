'Very Heavy Tesla Obligations': Elon Musk Postpones 2-Day Visit to India

Advertisement

New Delhi: Tesla CEO and billionaire Elon Musk postponed his 2-day visit to India citing ‘very heavy Tesla obligations,' in a post on X.

Unfortunately, very heavy Tesla obligations require that the visit to India be delayed, but I do very much look forward to visiting later this year. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk)

Musk was scheduled to participate in a roundtable two-day visit with India's startups and meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi this coming Monday (April 22).

He earlier confirmed his visit on April 10 on X, "Looking forward to meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in India!" the post read.