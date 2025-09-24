Elon Musk's Father Errol Musk Accused of Child Sex Abuse, Including His Stepchildren: Report

A few serious allegations have been levelled against Elon Musk’s father Errol Musk. According to a media report, the 79-year-old Errol has been accused of sexually abusing five of his children and stepchildren over a period of three decades. According to the New York Times report, several family members have accused Errol of sexually abusing them.

The report says the first claim dates back to 1993, when Errol’s four-year-old stepdaughter told relatives he had touched her inappropriately at their home. In later years, other relatives accused him of further abuse, including incidents involving two daughters and a stepson. The Times also cited claims that one stepdaughter eventually had a child with him in her 20s.

Family letters, emails, court records, and interviews with relatives were reviewed by the media company. The newspaper reported that three separate police investigations took place over the years. Two ended without action, while the outcome of the third remains unclear.

Errol Musk Denies Allegations

Errol Musk strongly denied the claims. He has called the accusations “false” and “absolute rubbish.” His stance is that some relatives have convinced children to give false statements in an attempt to extort money from Elon Musk, his eldest son.

Elon Musk’s Silence and Past Comments

While Elon has not commented on this yet, he has shared about his difficult relationship with his father in the past.

In a 2017 interview with Rolling Stone, Elon described Errol as a man capable of “almost every evil thing you could possibly think of.” He said living with his father between the ages of 10 and 17 had been a mistake and that he endured severe emotional abuse during those years.