×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 16th, 2024 at 11:05 IST

Elon Musk Says 'Woke AI' Could 'Potentially' Kill People

In a tweet highlighting the disadvantages of what he called “Woke AI”, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that the said version of AI has the potential to “kill people”.

Reported by: Bhagyasree Sengupta
ELON MUSK, WORLD'S RICHEST MAN
Tesla CEO Elon Musk | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

In a tweet highlighting the disadvantages of what he called “Woke AI”, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that the “Woke” nature of Artificial Intelligence has the potential to “kill people”. Musk was raising his concerns over the potential risks of enforcing diversity in the realm of Artificial Intelligence. Musk took the example of Alphabet Inc's Google Gemini which was under fire for generating racially diverse Nazis. After drawing severe backlash over the matter, Google had to apologise and described them as  “inaccuracies in some historical image generation depictions”

“A friend of mine suggested that I clarify the nature of the danger of woke AI, especially forced diversity,” Musk wrote on X, formally known as Twitter. “If an AI is programmed to push for diversity at all costs, as Google Gemini was, then it will do whatever it can to cause that outcome, potentially even killing people,” he added. It is pertinent to note that this is not the first time Musk highlighted the risks of Artificial Intelligence. Not only this, Musk has been a strong critic of Google Gemini and called it a “biased” platform. 

Advertisement

Musk's concerns over unregulated AI 

After Musk's assertion, a community-based page known as The Rabbit Hole showcased the screenshots that depicted a conversation with Google Gemini AI. In the screenshot, the AI platform was asked a hypothetical question regarding misgendering Caitlyn Jenner as a means to prevent a nuclear apocalypse. In its response, the AI acknowledged the severity of a nuclear apocalypse. However, the AI insisted that there is an ethical dilemma presented in the current scenario. Musk reacted to the Google AI's response and called it concerning. “This is concerning for now, but as AI gains more and more power, it may become deadly,” the billionaire replied. 

In April last year, the Tesla CEO emphasised that unregulated artificial intelligence could lead to the “destruction of civilization”. “AI is more dangerous than, say, mismanaged aircraft design or production maintenance or bad car production, in the sense that it is, it has the potential — however small one may regard that probability, but it is non-trivial — it has the potential of civilization destruction,” Musk said in his interview with Tucker Carlson. “A regulatory agency needs to start with a group that initially seeks insight into AI, then solicits opinion from industry, and then has proposed rule-making,” he added. 

Advertisement

Published March 16th, 2024 at 11:00 IST

ViralRepublic DigitalWorld News

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Oppo

Much expected Oppo A9

a few seconds ago
'Unlawful Association': Modi Govt Extends Ban on Yasin Malik's J&K Liberation Front For 5 Years

Centre Bans JKLF

4 minutes ago
BRS

India LIVE

4 minutes ago
POLICE

Firm Director Booked

5 minutes ago
CM Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal Granted Bail

7 minutes ago
ELON MUSK, WORLD'S RICHEST MAN

Musk on 'Woke AI'

14 minutes ago
Indian PM Modi and UK PM Rishi Sunak

India And UK Trade Talks

15 minutes ago
iPhone 11

Apple launches iPhone 11,

15 minutes ago
SK23

Viral Photo From SK23 Set

15 minutes ago
Tesla to raise Model Y prices

Tesla to raise prices

22 minutes ago
Kriti Sanon at Lakme Fashion Week

Lakme Fashion Week Day 3

26 minutes ago
Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir on KKR

34 minutes ago
Rambaan still

Mohanlal's Rambaan Update

35 minutes ago
After Raids Over Delhi Liquor Policy, ED Arrests K Kavitha

K Kavitha in Court

35 minutes ago
Priyanka Chopra

PeeCee In Mumbai

39 minutes ago
Priyanka Chopra

A Roman Holi At Antilia

41 minutes ago
Thundu

Thundu OTT Release Date

an hour ago
Indian Navy calls for Somali pirates to surrender and releave Ex-MV Ruen

Navy vs Pirates

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. '1st one to lift me': Anil Kumble names strongest player of Team India

    Sports 19 hours ago

  2. Uttar Pradesh To Change Names Of These 8 Railway Stations

    India News20 hours ago

  3. 2 Minors Feared Drowned In Ghaziabad's Hindon River

    India News20 hours ago

  4. Elite list of umpires who will officiate IPL matches with salaries given

    Sports 21 hours ago

  5. Earthquake of Magnitude 3.1 Hits Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli

    India News21 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo