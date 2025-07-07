Elon Musk Targets Trump Over 0000 Arrest In Jeffrey Epstein Trials In Fresh Tweet

Billionaire Elon Musk has once again taken a dig at U.S. President Donald Trump. In a fresh tweet, Musk wrote, “What’s the time? Oh look, it’s no-one-has-been-arrested-o’clock again …” The tweet was a sarcastic dig at the absence of arrests linked to the late sex offender, Epstein.

Alongside his tweet, Musk posted an image with the title "The Official Jeffrey Epstein Pedophile Arrest Counter" displaying “0000.” This comes after Musk linked Trump’s name with Epstein, claiming Trump's name had appeared in sealed government documents related to the case.

Musk and Trump Fallout

The feud between Musk and Trump has intensified since their falling out over the “Big, Beautiful, Bill”. Since then, both have traded public jabs, with Musk making several indirect references to Trump in connection with the Epstein scandal.

No Evidence That Epstein Was Murdered

Musk’s latest tweet came shortly after the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) released a memo concluding there is no evidence that Jeffrey Epstein was murdered. According to the document, there was also no indication that Epstein blackmailed "political figures" or maintained a “client list.”

The memo further clarified that no additional charges would be filed against any individuals connected to the case. Epstein’s former associate, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, is currently serving a 20-year sentence for child sex trafficking and related offenses.

What is the Mystery Surrounding Epstein’s Death?

The Trump administration has announced plans to release both raw and "enhanced footage" from the Manhattan prison where Epstein was found dead on August 10, 2019. The footage, officials say, shows no unauthorized individual entering the area near his cell on the night of his death.

Epstein, who was awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges, was discovered unresponsive, hanging from the side of his bed at the Metropolitan Correctional Center. Prison staff performed CPR before transferring him to New York Downtown Hospital, where he was declared dead at 6:39 a.m.

The official ruling from the medical examiner concluded that Epstein died by suicide. The newly referenced prison footage, according to the DOJ, supports this conclusion.

No More Disclosures Planned

The DOJ memo emphasized that no further public disclosures would be made regarding the Epstein case. Authorities argued that most unreleased material includes sensitive information about child sexual abuse, victim identities, and unverified allegations that could harm innocent individuals.