Elon Musk’s Daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson Reacts to Musk–Trump Feud: ‘I Love Being Proven Right’

As the ongoing feud between tech billionaire Elon Musk and former US President Donald Trump continues to grab headlines, an unexpected reaction has come from Musk’s daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson.

Vivian, 21, who legally changed her name and gender in 2022 and publicly severed ties with Musk, recently shared a video on her Instagram Stories in which she appears to mock the escalating dispute.

In the short clip, she is seen laughing with the caption, “I love being proven right.” While she did not directly name either Musk or Trump, the context and tone of the post strongly suggested a reference to the ongoing public fallout between the two high-profile figures.

Vivian followed up with additional cryptic remarks on Meta’s Threads platform, posting, “Such beauty in life” along with the song Job Application by artist Chase Icon.

In another brief post, she wrote, “The weather is so lovely today,” leaving the meaning open to interpretation.

Vivian has previously made her disassociation from Musk clear. In earlier court filings, she stated, “I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape, or form.”

In response to their fractured relationship, Musk has blamed what he terms a “woke mind virus” for the estrangement.

Speaking to Dr. Jordan Peterson in a 2022 interview, Musk commented, “I lost my son, essentially. The reason they call it ‘deadnaming’ is because your son is dead.”

Meanwhile, Musk’s conflict with Donald Trump has intensified in recent days. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO strongly criticized a Congressional spending bill backed by Trump, describing it in a post on X as, “A disgusting abomination… Shame on those who voted for it.”

Trump initially downplayed the attacks, stating he had expected Musk to eventually turn on him. However, Musk escalated the dispute by implying Trump’s name appears in the sealed Jeffrey Epstein case files, writing on X, “@realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files… The truth will come out.”

Musk also asserted that Trump would not have succeeded in the 2024 presidential election without his support and went so far as to endorse calls for Trump’s impeachment.

When questioned about the feud, Trump responded dismissively, telling reporters, “You mean the man who has lost his mind?”

He added that he had no interest in speaking with Musk and claimed it was Musk who had requested a conversation, not the other way around.

Sources close to the former president told ABC News that Trump is not angry about the situation but is reportedly “disappointed,” with one aide describing him as “bummed.”