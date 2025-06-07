Trump Slams Elon Musk in Heated Clash, Says Tech Mogul Has "Lost His Sanity"

A day after fallout with Tech Billionaire Elon Musk, US President Donald Trump stated on Friday that he was "particularly interested" in having a conversation with the tech mogul, who he accused of having "lost his sanity."

This comes after the heated exchange between the two over Musk criticism of Trump's expansive tax reduction and expenditure legislation.

Trump had abandoned plans for a call with Musk and was even considering selling the red Tesla he purchased during their friendship, according to White House officials who spoke to media. "Honestly I've been so busy working on China, working on Russia, working on Iran... I'm not thinking about Elon Musk, I just wish him well," Trump expressed to reporters aboard Air Force One while heading to his golf course in New Jersey late Friday.

In earlier comments to US broadcasters, Trump expressed his desire to concentrate on getting his "big, beautiful" mega-bill passed in Congress—an initiative that had led to the fallout with Musk over Musk's sharp criticism. However, the 78-year-old Republican couldn't refrain from taking jabs at his former friend, now an adversary. "Are you referring to the man who has lost his mind?" Trump remarked during a call with ABC when questioned about Musk, further stating that he was "not particularly" keen on conversing with the billionaire. Later, on Fox News, Trump claimed that Musk had "lost it."