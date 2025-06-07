Elon Musk’s Fallout with US President Donald Trump Opens Doors for Competitors

The dramatic fallout between Elon Musk and U.S. President Donald Trump may have weakened the Tesla CEO's political standing, but it's proving to be a boon for several of his business rivals — both in the U.S. and abroad.

Without the close relationship Musk once enjoyed with the White House, analysts say his influence over federal decisions has waned, opening doors for competitors across multiple industries, as per a report from Axios.

Here is what you need to know

Chinese electric vehicle companies — especially BYD, which already surpasses Tesla in global sales — stand to gain significantly. Even Elon Musk has acknowledged these firms as Tesla’s primary rivals. Any weakening of Tesla’s influence in Washington only sharpens their advantage in the market.

OpenAI, under CEO Sam Altman, could also benefit. Musk has criticized the company over its shift to a for-profit model. With Trump now publicly backing Altman after a high-profile U.S. investment announcement, OpenAI may find itself enjoying increased favor in upcoming AI regulatory debates.

Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin might see new opportunities arise. Should agencies like NASA begin to reduce their reliance on SpaceX due to Musk’s political fallout, Blue Origin would likely be among the top contenders for new federal contracts.

Musk is still formidable — but no longer untouchable

Despite the fallout, Musk remains the world’s richest man and continues to attract massive investment across his companies. But the split with Trump signals a real shift in corporate dynamics — one where Musk’s political insulation is thinning, and his rivals are gaining traction.