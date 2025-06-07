Regulators, Contracts, and Clearances: How Trump Could Squeeze Musk

As the public feud between the Tesla CEO and the U.S. President intensifies, analysts are warning that Musk’s core businesses — from electric vehicles to rockets and brain implants — are deeply vulnerable to federal regulation and political backlash.

While Musk boasts hundreds of billions of dollars and a massive platform in X (formerly Twitter), Trump has the power to shape federal contracts, oversee regulatory bodies, and revoke privileges like security clearances — all tools that could have significant consequences for Musk.

It would take relatively little for Trump to bring the weight of regulatory burden to bear on Musk's enterprise.

Public supports Trump over Musk?

Trump himself hinted at this earlier in the week, posting on Truth Social that the “easiest way to save money” would be to end Musk’s government subsidies and contracts.

Public opinion appears to favor this stance — in a YouGov poll of over 3,800 Americans, those with an opinion supported terminating Musk’s federal deals by a 2-to-1 margin.

Mounting business risks

According to a report from Axios, David Wagner, head of equities at Aptus Capital Advisors, cautioned:

“If you own Tesla, it will be difficult to sleep at night as investors can scrutinize it from a fundamental standpoint, but also a headline standpoint.”

From launching rockets through SpaceX, to deploying internet via Starlink, and pushing boundaries with Neuralink, Musk’s ventures operate in sectors where federal oversight is critical.

Should Trump act, he has multiple levers:

Cancel federal contracts for Starlink and NASA-related launches.

End tax credits and support for electric vehicles and EV infrastructure.

Ramp up regulatory scrutiny over Tesla’s self-driving technology and Neuralink’s implants.

Block key appointments, like pro-Musk officials within federal agencies.

Revisit Musk’s security clearance, an issue that’s long attracted attention.

Tensions rise, but Trump stays cool

Despite Musk’s recent public jabs — including suggesting Trump should be impeached — the President has maintained a largely dismissive tone.

On Friday morning, Trump told reporters he had no interest in speaking to Musk — even amid reports that Musk was eager to reconnect. Trump, whilst speaking to journalists on call, said that Musk had lost his mind, adding that he (Trump) wishes him (Musk) well.

What’s Next?

All eyes are now on whether Musk softens his stance or continues to escalate. Investors and analysts will be closely watching the tech mogul’s next moves — and whether Trump, now clearly in a position of strength, decides to act on his threats.