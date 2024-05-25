Published 16:44 IST, May 25th 2024
Emergency Convoy Takes Provisions to Survivors of Devastating Landslide in Papua New Guinea
An assessment team reported “suggestions” that 100 people were dead and 60 houses buried by the mountainside that collapsed in Enga province on Friday.
- World
- 4 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
People cross over the landslide area to get to the other side in Yambali village, Papua New Guinea, May 24, 2024. | Image: International Organization for Migration via AP)
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
16:44 IST, May 25th 2024