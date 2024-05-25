 Survivors of Devastating Landslide in Papua New Guinea Get Emerge | Republic World
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Jagan Accuses TDP | New Law Against Paper Leak | Heatwave |

Published 16:44 IST, May 25th 2024

Emergency Convoy Takes Provisions to Survivors of Devastating Landslide in Papua New Guinea

An assessment team reported “suggestions” that 100 people were dead and 60 houses buried by the mountainside that collapsed in Enga province on Friday.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
People cross over the landslide area to get to the other side in Yambali village, Papua New Guinea, May 24, 2024.
People cross over the landslide area to get to the other side in Yambali village, Papua New Guinea, May 24, 2024. | Image: International Organization for Migration via AP)
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read

16:44 IST, May 25th 2024

Advertisement