The recent floods in Dubai have caused significant disruption to air travel, leaving passengers stranded and flights delayed or cancelled. However, amidst the chaos, one father has shared a heartwarming story of how Emirates Airlines went above and beyond to assist his daughter, who found herself in a challenging situation during her solo journey.

Manish Kalghatgi commended Emirates Airlines for their exceptional care of his 15-year-old daughter, who was travelling alone from Casablanca to Chennai. Despite being nervous about his daughter's first solo international trip, Kalghatgi was reassured by the airline's handling of the situation.

This is an appreciation post for @emirates.



Yesterday, daughter M (15) flew unaccompanied from Casablanca to Chennai - her first solo international journey. While she was excited to travel alone, we were a bit on the edge given the chaos EK went through in the past week... 1/4 — Manish Kalghatgi (@manishkalghatgi)

"On arrival, M was met in the aircraft, informed of the changes and escorted to a transit hotel room to rest and recover before the next flight," wrote Kalghatgi, highlighting the proactive approach taken by Emirates staff to ensure his daughter's comfort and safety.

Given how the entire @emirates operations at DXB were thrown off gear just a few days back, this was excellent recovery and back to business-as-usual as quick as possible.



This is what customer focus and service excellence is all about.



Well done Emirates. 👏👏👏



...4/4 — Manish Kalghatgi (@manishkalghatgi)

Emirates' dedication to customer service was further demonstrated when Kalghatgi received a call from the airline at 4 AM, alerting him to the missed connection and updating him on the steps being taken to assist his daughter. "The communication delivery was so effective that not for a moment thereafter was I concerned about the situation M (Daughter) was in," he added.

