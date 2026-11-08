Macron, Albanese, PM Modi and Other World Leaders Extend Warm Diwali Greetings, Emphasizing Light Over Darkness

As India and the global Indian diaspora celebrated Diwali, the Festival of Lights, on November 8, 2026, messages of goodwill poured in from world leaders and prominent figures on social media platforms. The greetings highlighted the festival’s timeless themes of the triumph of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, and hopes for peace, harmony, and prosperity.

French President Emmanuel Macron, in a post on social media, wrote: “Wishing all my Indian friends in India, France, and around the world a very happy Diwali! May its light inspire us to ever uphold unity, peace, and hope!”

He also conveyed the greeting in Hindi, stating: “My heartfelt wishes to everyone on the occasion of Diwali! May the light of Diwali inspire us to uphold unity, peace, and hope!”

Earlier, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese extended Diwali greetings to people celebrating the festival around the world. In his message, he conveyed best wishes to everyone observing Deepavali, describing it as a celebration of the victory of light and an occasion that unites communities across religious and cultural boundaries.

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“I send my best wishes to everyone observing Deepavali, the great celebration of the victory of light,” Albanese said.

Highlighting the festival’s cultural and spiritual significance, he noted that Deepavali is celebrated by Hindu, Jain, Sikh, and Buddhist communities and represents an ancient tradition of spiritual and personal renewal, generosity, and new beginnings. He further observed that its values transcend religious and cultural boundaries, carrying a message of compassion and understanding.

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“With love and unity at its luminous heart, it is a message and an invitation that is as welcome now as it has ever been,” Albanese said.

Albanese also emphasised Deepavali’s growing place in Australia’s multicultural identity and acknowledged the contributions of the Indian diaspora and other communities celebrating the festival.

“We can all take pride and joy in just how intrinsically Deepavali has become part of the face of modern Australia. As you honour the birthright of your heritage, you add so much to the land that is your home, just as you and your community have through generations of hard work, aspiration and an abiding love of country,” he said.

He described these contributions as a gift to all Australians and expressed the hope that the celebrations would inspire people towards a brighter future.

UAE Vice President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum was among the first to share wishes. In a post on X, he wrote: “Warmest wishes and greetings to all those celebrating Diwali in the UAE and around the world. May this festival of lights bring you peace, hope, and goodness, and may your days be filled with safety, happiness, and prosperity. Happy Diwali!”

US President Donald Trump participated in Diwali celebrations at the White House earlier in the week, joining a diya-lighting ceremony with India’s Ambassador to the US and members of the Indian-American community. Former US Director of National Intelligence and Hindu-American leader Tulsi Gabbard also posted warm greetings: “Wishing all who are celebrating a joyful Diwali! May we be reminded on this special day, and all days, that God’s love has the power to dispel all darkness and fill our lives with light, peace and joy.”

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake extended heartfelt wishes to Hindu devotees in Sri Lanka and around the world. He described Deepavali as one of the most sacred festivals of the Hindu community, symbolizing the triumph of light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance, and prayed for a peaceful, joyful, and prosperous celebration.

Indian leaders set the tone at home. President Droupadi Murmu extended greetings to all Indians in India and abroad, wishing them good health, happiness, and prosperity while calling for harmony and environmental care. Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared heartfelt Diwali wishes with the nation, noting the festival’s spirit of resilience and light, and continued his tradition of celebrating with security forces.

Diplomats from Iran, Germany, South Korea, the European Union and others also joined the chorus, underscoring cultural ties and the universal appeal of Diwali’s message. Landmarks such as the Burj Khalifa were illuminated with festive greetings, reflecting the global reach of the celebrations.