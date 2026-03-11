'Endangering Innocent Civilian Crew': India Condemns Attack on Kandla-Bound Thai Vessel in Strait of Hormuz

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday expressed strong disapproval of the targeting of commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, following an attack on the Thai-flagged bulk carrier Mayuree Naree, which was en route to Kandla Port in Gujarat, India.

In an official statement, the MEA highlighted the incident and voiced deep concern over the escalating threats to maritime commerce amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

"We have seen reports about the attack on a Thai ship, Mayuree Naree, in the Straits of Hormuz on 11 March. The ship was bound for Kandla in India. India deplores the fact that commercial shipping is being made a target of military attacks in the ongoing conflict in West Asia," the statement read.

The MEA further noted the human cost of such incidents, stating, "Precious lives, including of Indian citizens, have already been lost in multiple such attacks in the earlier phase of this conflict and the intensity and lethality of the attacks only seems to be increasing."

India reiterated its firm position on the matter: "India reiterates that targeting commercial shipping and endangering innocent civilian crew members, or otherwise impeding freedom of navigation and commerce, should be avoided."

Background

The attack occurred this morning when the Mayuree Naree, operated by Thailand's Precious Shipping Plc, was struck by two projectiles of unknown origin while transiting the Strait of Hormuz. The vessel, carrying a crew of 23 Thai nationals, suffered explosions near the stern and in the engine room, triggering a fire onboard.

According to reports from the Royal Thai Navy and maritime authorities, 20 crew members safely evacuated using life rafts and were rescued by Oman's Royal Navy, who transported them to Khasab. Search and rescue operations continue for the three missing crew members, believed to remain aboard the damaged ship.

The incident was part of a broader wave of attacks on Wednesday, with at least three commercial vessels reportedly targeted by unidentified projectiles in the strategic waterway. The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world's most vital shipping routes, facilitating a significant share of global oil and gas supplies, but recent escalations in the Middle East conflict have severely disrupted maritime traffic and heightened risks for civilian vessels.

The MEA's statement underscores India's growing alarm over the safety of international sea lanes and the protection of civilian mariners, as the region grapples with intensified hostilities. New Delhi continues to monitor the situation closely, with Indian diplomatic missions in the region coordinating on related matters.