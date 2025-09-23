'Ended 7 Unendable Wars': Trump Again Claims Credit For India-Pakistan Ceasefire At UN General Assembly

New York: US President Donald Trump once again claimed credit for the India–Pakistan ceasefire during his address at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday.

During his speech, Trump said, “In a period of just seven months, I have ended seven unendable wars. These include Cambodia and Thailand, Kosovo and Serbia, Congo and Rwanda, Pakistan and India, Israel and Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia, and Armenia and Azerbaijan.”

US President Donald Trump at UNGA

“No president or prime minister—and for that matter, no other country—has ever done anything close to that. I did it in just seven months.

It’s never happened before. I’m very honoured to have done it. It’s too bad that I had to do these things instead of the United Nations doing them. And sadly, in all cases, the United Nations did not even try to help. I ended seven wars, dealt directly with the leaders of each and every one of these countries, and never even received a phone call from the United Nations offering to help finalize the deal,” Trump further added.

Trump has left no event or occasion where he did not claim credit for the ceasefire, portraying America as the ‘big daddy’ on the international stage.

India, on the other hand, has repeatedly dismissed Trump’s tall claims, stating that no third-party mediation was ever entertained in the India–Pakistan ceasefire talks.

During his address at the UN General Assembly, Trump said, “The UN has such tremendous potential, but it’s not even coming close to living up to that potential.”

Trump jokingly mentioned about the faulty teleprompter. He said he didn’t mind speaking without it because “that way, you speak more from the heart.” He added, that whoever was running the teleprompter “is in big trouble.”

Trump also spoke about tariffs, saying, “We used tariffs as a defense mechanism. We are also using tariffs to defend our sovereignty and borders. I only do business with people I like.”