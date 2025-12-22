'Ended Up In Epstein's Hands At 14': Survivor Exposes Epstein's Dark Secret

New Delhi: As the US Department of Justice (DOJ) released thousands of documents as part of its investigation into the Epstein sex scandal, one of the survivors of the Epstein abuse shed light on her horrific experience at the mansion of the wealthy American financier. In an exclusive interview with Republic TV, Brazilian-born Marina Lacerda confessed that breaking the silence about the abuse she faced was one of the toughest things she has done.

For years, Marina lived in silence, haunted by the trauma of being trafficked and exploited by the influential American financier.

‘Met Epstein At Age Of 14’

Marina, who was sexually abused by her stepfather as a 12-year-old girl, met Epstein when she was 14 years old. "After my stepfather was arrested, I was working at these places where they did not pay me correctly. And this is how I ended up in Jeffrey Epstein's hands at 14," she told Republic TV.

Marina stated that she was groomed by a woman from Brazil, saying, “I was in a very vulnerable state and it ended up being really bad in the end.”

‘I Was Amazed With His Mansion’

Recalling the day when she first walked into the Epstein household, Marina said, “So that day that I went there, as being a young, young child at the time, it just seemed all very wow when you walk in. And first when you reach the door, you see this beautiful, huge door...Walking through this huge door and the girl rang the doorbell. The maid approached the door and opened up the door for us. And when we walked in, I was so amazed and so wowed with how big and wealthy-looking the house was.”

She further recounted, “And we waited in the office…..on the left hand side of the house, when you walk in and on the right hand side, later on I found out it was his camera room where he had all his videotaping going on throughout the house. And when we waited in the waiting room, I was so amazed by how many pictures, how many celebrities, how many politicians he had on his bureau with all these elite people.”

‘Dark’ Massage Room

Marina shared secrets about the infamous massage room that lay on the third floor of Epstein's mansion. "And when we went up to the third floor, it opened up to the doors of a hallway, which led into a massage room….It was completely dark...Windows were blacked out...On the ceiling of this massage room, they had these clouds as kind of to ease in and to make you comfortable," she added.

Describing the mysterious massage room, she disclosed that Epstein had a huge bureau of lotions and massage oils in the room.

‘He Made Me Uncomfortable’

Reflecting on her experience, Marina expressed the discomfort and fear she felt in the massage room at Epstein's Mansion, saying, “When we walked in, he asked for a massage, which I knew was what I was going there for. And he asked me to do certain things that I was not expected to do. And those things made me feel very uncomfortable...it made me very, very scared.”

She added, “I got very scared at the time and I ended up being manipulated into doing stuff that I didn't want to do. And it progressed into something very, very big at the time, very slowly, but it progressed to be rape at the end.”

Marina, who was abused by Epstein for more than three years, told Republic TV that she saw at least 100 girls just walking in and out of Epstein's mansion. "I think I might have been the youngest one to know that I was young. I don't know personally anybody else younger than me. I'm pretty sure there was, but I did not get to meet them," she said.

‘I Thought Epstein Was Kind'

Sharing her initial impression of meeting Epstein, Marina said, “I thought he was very kind, and then it became very quickly where I was owned by Jeffrey Epstein, and if we did not abide to his rules, there were certain repercussions that we knew we were going to face, and he made sure that he would let us know about that.”

She also revealed that he used to talk to a lot of high-profile people, including Hollywood stars and politicians, to whom he would brag that he was getting a massage by a “nice young girl”.

'Epstein Got Tired Of Me When I Turned 17'

She remembered that Epstein was very upset when she could no longer put on an act of being “his fun girl or his good girl” at the age of 17. “He got upset when he saw that I was no longer a young, vulnerable girl…He quickly became very tired of me at that age, and my friends who also used to go there were at that age, and it was just no longer for us, we were no longer fun for him.”

“He quickly booted us out and said, 'Hey, you know, you guys are getting kind of old, and you're no fun, and I just really don't, we're just not clicking anymore.' And that's when our relationship ended,” Marina disclosed.

The disturbing disclosures shared by one of the survivors of the Epstein sex scandal have exposed the shocking nature of the abuse she endured, the intensity of exploitation and manipulation that was systematically perpetrated by Epstein and his associates, laying bare the gravity of the inhumane acts that were allowed to continue unchecked for far too long.