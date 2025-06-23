‘Enemy Made a Grave Mistake, Punishment Is Underway’: Khamenei Warns Israel, Silent on US Strikes

New Delhi: Tensions in the Middle East surged on Sunday after the United States launched a major military operation targeting Iran’s nuclear facilities, prompting a fiery response from Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

In a post on X, Khamenei warned Israel of continued punishment, saying: “The punishment continues. The Zionist enemy has made a grave mistake, committed a major crime; it must be punished and it is being punished. It is being punished right now.”

The statement, however, made no direct mention of the US attack that struck three key nuclear sites in Iran Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan as part of what the Pentagon has confirmed was “Operation Midnight Hammer.”

Speaking from the White House, US President Donald Trump said the strikes were aimed at ending the threat of Iran’s nuclear program.

“The destruction of Iran’s nuclear enrichment capacity and a stop to the nuclear threat posed by the world’s number one state sponsor of terror,” Trump declared.

“Iran, the bully of the Middle East, must now make peace. If they do not, future attacks would be far greater and a lot easier,” he warned.

Iran has accused the United States of violating international law and the United Nations Charter. Tehran has requested an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council, stating it “reserves all options” in defending itself.

While traditional US allies including Australia, the United Kingdom, and several EU nations expressed support for the American military action, other global powers such as Russia, China, Turkey, and Pakistan condemned the strike, warning it could escalate the conflict between Iran and Israel into a wider regional war.