Energy Company CEO Serhii Koretskyi Appointed As New Prime Minister Of Ukraine
The Ukraine Parliament on Thursday approved the appointment of energy executive Serhii Koretskyi as the new Prime Minister of the country.
- World News
- 1 min read
Kyiv: The Ukraine Parliament on Thursday approved the appointment of energy executive Serhii Koretskyi as the new Prime Minister of the country. Koretskyi will be the third Ukraine PM to hold the post since the start of the Russian invasion in 2022.
Who Is Serhii Koretskyi?
Serhii Koretskyi is the CEO of state energy company Naftogaz. Koretskyi holds degrees in Mechanical Engineering and Business Economics from Lutsk State Technical University, as well as in Oil and Gas Production from Ivano-Frankivsk National Technical University.
Also Read- Fear, Chaos And Rush To Save Critically Ill Children After US Strikes Ahvaz Cancer Hospital In Iran, Doctors Recount Horror