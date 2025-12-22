Disturbing Newly Released Photos Reveal Jeffrey Epstein Cuddling, Kissing Young Girls and Infant

A new batch of Jeffrey Epstein photos appears to show the disgraced financier being affectionate with very young girls | Image: Republic

New Delhi: Shocking photos from the latest trance of Epstein Files released by the Justice Department set off a global storm on Monday (December 22, 2025).

Among the thousands of photos which are now available in public domain, a disturbing photo showing disgraced American financier Jeffrey Epstein kissing the dead pedophile and cuddling little girls has send shockwaves.

Another chilling image, displayed on the wall showing a naked infant in a bath, has filled people with disgust.

The never-before-seen snapshots were framed and displayed on an intricately carved wooden bookshelf at his sprawling estate on Little St. James Island in the US Virgin Islands.

While it is not clear who the unnamed kids child are, but they appear to be much younger than the teenagers whom Epstein copped to paying for sex as part of his sweetheart deal with federal prosecutors in 2008.

The new picture comes in the backdrop as one whistleblower was vindicated by the document dump after she said she warned the FBI in 1996 about Epstein’s sickening interest in child pornography.

However, it's not clear who the children are or if any of them are victims of Epstein.

Cuddling Images

In another new pictures that have surfaced, the disgraced financier while cradling a very young blonde girl in his arms, can be seen draped in a robe and can be found looking content in the picture with his eyes closed .

Another picture shows him seated in a plush toilet seat in a private jet with his arms wrapped around a young girl wearing a powder blue sweatshirt.

In another spine-chilling visual, Epstein can be seen directly looking at the camera as he kisses a redheaded girl wearing what appears to be pigtails.

Another deeply unsettling photo shows a picture on one of Epstein’s walls of a naked baby taking a bath in a sink.

The shocking visuals were among the thousands of photos which are now in public domain and were among thousands of heavily redacted Epstein records released by the DOJ Friday to comply with a congressionally mandated 30-day deadline.

Shocking Photo Drop From Epstein Files

Earlier, among the thousands of photos, a disturbing snapshots released point towards a web of relations involving high profile individuals who had links with Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted child sex trafficker.

The photo showing the notorious pedophile, shirtless, sitting on a couch, at arms length from a minor child, has filled people with disgust. The child's leg with her shoe on, can be seen just appearing in the picture frame as Epstein smiles and poses for the camera, points to the sickness of the sex scandal. In another photo, Epstein seems to be smiling and looking at the direction of at the child.

While it is not clear who the child may be and in what context the photo was taken, its inclusion among the thousands of documents released by the US Department of Justice under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, points towards the cruelty of the sex racket.

Lolita images

Ealier, other pictures from the Epstein files have shed more light on paedophile and disgraced American financier Jeffrey Epstein, who appeared to have taken inspiration from the controversial Russian novel ‘Lolita’. The pictures have been released by the US Department of Justice (DOJ) as part of its investigation into the Epstein sex scandal, in which several high-profile clients are allegedly involved in the exploitation of minor girls.