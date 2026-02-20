New Delhi: When Jeffrey Epstein’s name surfaces in connection with elite universities, the revelations are rarely simple. A newly uncovered email exchange from 2014 between Epstein and Joichi “Joi” Ito, then a senior figure at MIT, has now added another unsettling dimension- a conversation about technology that could “erase short-term memory.”

What the Emails Reveal

In the exchange, Ito refers back to a prior discussion and asks Epstein:

“You told me about the technology that you tried, where they erase your short-term memory. Is this work published? Which lab is it?”

Epstein replied:

“Many, trans magnetic stimulation is the device, much work has been done on using it for trauma amnesia, etc.”

Ito, who later became director of the MIT Media Lab, responded with a casual remark: “I’m on a New York Times Audit Committee call. ;-) Thanks for this. Now I’ll have something fun to Google...”

What Is Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS)?

TMS is a legitimate medical procedure that uses magnetic fields to stimulate nerve cells in the brain. It is FDA-approved for treating depression and certain neurological conditions. While it cannot literally erase memory, research has shown it can influence memory formation, retrieval, and even disrupt traumatic recall. Epstein’s framing of TMS as a tool for “trauma amnesia” raises troubling questions about his interest in experimental uses of brain technology.

Epstein’s Financial Ties to MIT

The email exchange sits within a broader context of Epstein’s deep and concealed financial relationship with MIT’s Media Lab, revealed in leaked documents and FBI records released around 2019-2020.

- Concealment of Funds: Despite being blacklisted from MIT’s donor database after his 2008 conviction, Epstein’s contributions were still accepted, with efforts made to hide the source.

- “Voldemort” Reference: Staff in Ito’s office referred to Epstein as “Voldemort” or “he who must not be named” to mask his involvement.

- Directed Donations: In October 2014, Ito wrote that a $2 million gift from Bill Gates was “directed by Jeffrey Epstein.”

- Anonymous Requests: Ito asked that a $100,000 donation from Epstein be recorded as “anonymous.”

- Personal Investments: Ito acknowledged receiving $525,000 in donations for the Media Lab and $1.2 million for his own personal investment funds.

- Information Sharing: In 2013, Epstein sent Ito personal details about a Dubai tycoon, suggesting he was leveraging contacts for meetings.

Fallout

The revelations triggered a storm in 2019. Ito resigned as director of the MIT Media Lab and stepped down from his professorship on September 7, 2019. He later stated he was “never involved in, never heard [Epstein] talk about, and never saw any evidence of the horrific acts that he was accused of.”