Erika Frantzve: From Miss Arizona to MAGA Influencer, and Now the Keeper of Charlie Kirk’s Legacy

In her 36 years, Erika Frantzve has worn many hats, from a beauty queen, a college athlete, a businesswoman, a ministry leader, a model, and a philanthropist. But today, she has one of the hardest jobs of all: the widow of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, and the woman vowing to carry forward his legacy.

Two days after Kirk was murdered while giving a speech at Utah Valley University, Erika, in her first public appearance since the incident, spoke about her loss and determination. She stood next to her late husband's empty studio chair, holding his cross necklace, and told her supporters: "My husband laid down his life for me, for our nation, for our children. He showed the ultimate and true covenantal love.” A sign that said, "May Charlie be received into the merciful arms of Jesus, our loving Savior", framed her message.

From Beauty Pageants to Philanthropy

Erika was born and raised in Arizona. She initially got national attention when she won the title of Miss Arizona USA in 2012. She was also an NCAA basketball player in college, and went to get her master's degree in American Legal Studies and Biblical Studies.

Her work life has been as varied as she says it is. Erika started the NGO Everyday Heroes Like You, which shows how regular individuals can make a big difference. She started Proclaim Streetwear, a faith-based apparel business, while concurrently working as a certified real estate agent in New York City. She got a Doctorate of Education in Christian Leadership and became a ministry leader, using her professional skills to follow her spiritual calling. She had also worked as a model and a casting director for TV shows.

A Love Story Built on Faith

Erika first met Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, in 2018. Their shared Christian faith shaped their relationship from the start. By December 2020, Charlie proposed, and the two were married the following May in Scottsdale.

Together, they welcomed two children- a daughter in 2022 and a son in 2024. On social media, Erika often celebrated her role as a mother, crediting family life as her greatest blessing. She also travelled with Charlie to events and committed herself to homeschooling their children.

Just this past February, she posted a video of their life together, captioning it: “…thank you for being my love story.” Charlie replied simply, “My favourite,” with a red heart emoji.

Keeper of a Legacy

In her first public remarks after her husband’s death, Erika made it clear that she intends to continue the work Charlie began.