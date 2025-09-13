'The World Is Evil, But…': Erika Kirk Shares Tearful Video Kissing Husband Charlie Kirk’s Hand In Heartbreaking Goodbye

Charlie Kirk Latest News: The widow of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, Erika Kirk, delivered a powerful and emotional message both online and in person as she vowed to carry forward her late husband’s mission.

Kirk, co-founder of Turning Point USA, was shot and killed on Wednesday while speaking at Utah Valley University. His death has shaken political circles and sparked widespread reactions across the country.

Erika Kirk posted on Instagram on Saturday, sharing her raw grief while leaning on her faith. “The world is evil. But our saviour. Our Lord. Our God. He is so good. I will never have the words. Ever,” she wrote.

In the post, she described her pain as a “battle cry,” promising that the loss of her husband would only fuel the movement he started.

“They have no idea what they just ignited within this wife. If they thought my husband’s mission was big now… You have no idea. You. All of you. Will never. Ever. Forget my husband, Charlie Kirk. I’ll make sure of it.”

She ended her post with a heartfelt tribute to her husband’s faith, “Rest in the arms of our Lord, baby, as he blankets you with the words I know your heart always strived to hear, ‘Well done, my good and faithful servant.’”

On Friday, Erika Kirk addressed reporters at a news conference, her first public appearance since the tragedy. Flanked by U.S. Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Usha, who accompanied her as Charlie’s body was escorted, she vowed that the work her husband began through Turning Point USA would continue.

“The movement my husband built will not die,” she declared. “If you thought that my husband’s mission was powerful before, you have no idea. You have no idea what you have just unleashed across this entire country.”

Her remarks were deeply personal as well as political. Fighting back tears, she shared the heartbreak of returning home to their three-year-old daughter. “When I got home Thursday night, she asked, ‘Where’s daddy?’ I said, ‘Baby, daddy loves you so much. Don’t you worry. He’s on a work trip with Jesus so he can afford your blueberry budget.’”

She then pledged to make Turning Point USA, the conservative youth organisation her husband co-founded, “the biggest thing this nation has ever seen.”

Charlie Kirk Shooter Arrested

Meanwhile, law enforcement officials confirmed that Tyler Robinson, 22, has been arrested in connection with Kirk’s killing. Robinson is being held at Utah County Jail on multiple preliminary charges, including aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm, and obstruction of justice.

Authorities said he has not yet been formally charged, and initial charging documents are pending.