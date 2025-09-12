Erika’s Heartbreaking Reaction Upon Seeing Husband Charlie Kirk's Casket

Charlie Kirk's Wife Gets Emotional Upon Seeing His Casket | Image: Republic

Salt Lake City: A video captured the heartbreaking reaction of Erika Frantzve as she witnessed husband Charlie Kirk's casket passing before her, visibly emotional during the solemn proceedings.

US Vice President JD Vance, alongside Second Lady Usha Vance, met with the Kirk family in Utah to pay his respects. A video clip showed the Second Lady of the US, Usha Vance, holding Erika's hand supportively as they walked down the steps of the plane upon arrival.

Both Erika Frantzve and Usha Vance were dressed in black, wearing sunglasses, and holding hands as they descended the aircraft steps, followed by the Vice President.

A photo of Erika was also shared by a person on X, who commented, “This is heartbreaking. God give strength to Erika Kirk and the 2 wonderful kids.”

Erika Frantzve, the wife of the late Charlie Kirk, was seen publicly for the first time since her husband's fatal shooting at an event on the Utah Valley University campus.

JD Vance Pays Emotional Tribute, Personally Escorts Charlie Kirk’s Casket

Vice President JD Vance walked alongside the casket of the late Charlie Kirk on Thursday evening, marking the beginning of a series of official tributes to the late conservative figure.

The procession occurred on the tarmac in Salt Lake City, Utah, where Kirk’s casket, escorted by a military pallbearer detail, was prepared for its journey aboard Air Force Two to return him to his home state of Arizona. Video footage of the moment captured Kirk's wife, Erika Frantzve, visibly emotional as the casket passed before her.

Upon the aircraft's arrival in Phoenix, Erika Frantzve deplaned Air Force Two while holding the hand of Second Lady Usha Vance. From there, his casket was transported to Hansen Memorial Chapel. Kirk will be buried in Arizona, and President Donald Trump confirmed his intention to attend the funeral services.

Trump told reporters on Thursday evening that he believed that Kirk's funeral would be held "next weekend," adding that he would attend.

'Welcome Home, Charlie': Phoenix Air Traffic Control Sends a Message As Casket Arrives in Arizona Aboard Air Force Two

US Vice President JD Vance provided a final honor to the late Charlie Kirk by transporting his casket aboard Air Force Two from Utah to Arizona. The solemn flight took place one day after the conservative activist was assassinated during an event at Utah Valley University.

In a moving tribute that has since gone viral on social media, the Phoenix Air Traffic Control addressed a message to Kirk as his casket arrived in Arizona. The controller stated, "Welcome home, Charlie. You didn’t deserve it. May God bless your family."