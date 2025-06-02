Errol Musk, Elon Musk’s Father, Visits India to Promote Green Technology

Errol Musk, father of tech mogul Elon Musk, arrived in Delhi on Sunday for a five-day visit.

His trip aligns with India’s push to become a global leader in green technologies and EV charging infrastructure exports, according to reports. The 79-year-old South African businessman is scheduled to hold roundtable discussions with business leaders, investor groups, policymakers, and senior government officials during his stay.

On May 5, Errol Musk was appointed to the global advisory board of Indian company Servotech Power Systems. In this role, he will advise the company on global business strategy.

As part of his visit, Servotech is likely to host a major plantation drive on World Environment Day, June 5.

Musk will also tour Servotech’s manufacturing facilities in Safiabad, Haryana, including their solar and EV charger production units, to gain insight into the company's operations and sustainability initiatives.

During his time in India, Musk is also expected to visit the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya to seek blessings and acquaint himself with the country’s rich spiritual heritage.

He will conclude his visit on June 6.

Errol Musk is known to have a strained relationship with his son Elon, with reports of their rift occasionally surfacing online.

Elon Musk Steps Down From His Role in DOGE

Elon Musk has abruptly stepped down as a special government employee in the Trump administration, ending his high-profile and controversial leadership of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Musk’s exit, announced via his platform X (formerly Twitter), comes amid mounting internal resistance, policy clashes, and escalating public backlash.

“As my scheduled time as a Special Government Employee comes to an end, I would like to thank President @realDonaldTrump for the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending,” Musk posted on X.

“The @DOGE mission will only strengthen over time as it becomes a way of life throughout the government.”