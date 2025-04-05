Erroneous US Government Email Tells Ukrainians to Leave, Stirring Fear of Deportation

Hundreds of Ukrainian refugees living legally in the United States were thrown into panic on Friday after receiving an email from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) incorrectly informing them that their parole status had been revoked and that they must self-deport.

The email, sent in error, affected Ukrainians who had entered the U.S. under a special humanitarian parole program established during the Biden administration after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. It remains unclear how many people received the message, but its impact was immediate, sparking fear and confusion in Ukrainian communities across the country.

Lawmakers’ offices reportedly began receiving calls from worried constituents within hours of the email going out. The mistake comes at a tense time, as many Ukrainians have been on edge since President Donald Trump said last month that he was considering revoking their temporary legal status.

Here is what you need to know

So far, the U.S. government has not officially ended the humanitarian parole status for Ukrainians, which currently protects around 240,000 people. “As of yet, the U.S. has not terminated the temporary parole status granted to 240,000 Ukrainians who fled the war under President Joe Biden,” said DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin.

The email mishap was first reported by Migrant Insider and added to growing anxiety among refugees, particularly as the Trump administration has already moved to revoke parole protections for around 530,000 Venezuelans, Cubans, and Haitians. Officials under Trump have indicated they may take similar action against Ukrainians.

‘We are not looking to hurt anybody,’ says Trump

“We’re not looking to hurt anybody, we’re certainly not looking to hurt them, and I’m looking at that,” Trump said last month when asked about revoking the Ukrainians’ parole. “There were some people that think that’s appropriate, and some people don’t, and I’ll be making the decision pretty soon.”

While Friday’s email was sent in error, it has renewed concerns that a policy shift may be imminent. If implemented, the revocation of parole could place thousands of war refugees at risk of deportation.