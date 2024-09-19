sb.scorecardresearch
Published 23:49 IST, September 19th 2024

EU Chief Visits Flood-Stricken Region in Europe and Pledges Billions in Swift Aid

Von der Leyen paid a quick visit to a flood-damaged region in southeastern Poland and met with the government heads of the affected countries — Poland, Austria, the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Ursula von der Leyen
Ursula von der Leyen | Image: AP
23:49 IST, September 19th 2024