119 Afghans Evacuated From Afghanistan Reach Greece, Provided Temporary Shelter

Since the Taliban takeover, the international community has come forward in evacuating citizens from Afghanistan and also providing them shelter in their own countries. In a significant development, the Afghans who were facing risk from the Taliban had been evacuated on a special flight to Thessaloniki in Greece, according to AP. More than 100 Afghans were given temporary shelter in Greece on Monday, 23 November.

The Greek officials have informed that 119 people were safely taken out from the war-torn nation. The officials further revealed that Afghanistan’s former minister of borders and tribal affairs, Mohibullah Samim, was among the people who were on board the flight. Furthermore, the passengers included a lawyer who had taken legal action against suspected Taliban fighters, women’s rights activists and a female judge. The Afghans have been allowed to live in Greece till the time they would be able to travel to other countries, including the United States and Canada.

Afghans allowed to travel to Greece

Reportedly, Greek authorities have also allowed a group of female Afghan judges and former members of parliament along with their families to travel to Greece. Earlier in October, Greece authorities had agreed to give shelter to a group of 35 Afghan human rights workers along with their families after their short stay in North Macedonia, as per the news agency. The North Macedonia government had informed that 35 people had travelled from the country to Greece.

Greece enhances security at its eastern border

In order to stop the people from unlawfully entering the country, the Greece authorities have beefed up the security at its eastern border. In October, the authorities had decided to deploy 250 more officers on the border fence along with 1,500 security personnel, as per the AP report. The government had also planned to recruit around 800 border guard personnel to staff airports and areas that were close to the Greek-Turkish border. Reportedly, Greek authorities had been fearing a spike in the unlawful entry of people to their country due to Afghanistan, however, there have not been a large number of Afghan refugees who have tried to illegally enter Greece.

