2 Dead And Multiple Injured In Madrid Restaurant After Waiter 'sets Fire To Dessert'

Two people died and ten others sustained injuries after a restaurant caught on fire in Spain. According to The Sun, the incident took place on Friday night and the flames tore through the Burro Canaglia Bar and Resto in Madrid, Spain. As per the report by the news outlet, the fire reportedly started while a waiter was Flambeing a desert. The police identified the deceased as men aged between 25 and 30.

After the incident took place, customers struggled to escape the site as fire rapidly engulfed the walls that were decorated with plastic plants. One of the victims has already been identified as a worker at the restaurant, which is located in the upmarket Salamanca neighbourhood in Madrid. According to the British news outlet, six of the injured people were taken to the local hospitals after the fire broke out at 11 pm on Friday.

The injured are in serious condition

The condition of all the injured is 'serious'. Eyewitnesses told the authorities that the fire broke out after the waiter set fire to a dessert. However, the matter is still under investigation. “A fire in a restaurant in Manuel Becerra Square has resulted in the deaths of two people. Six people hurt have been taken to different hospitals in serious condition. Four other people suffered minor injuries,” a spokesperson from the Emergency services coordinator of Emergencies Madrid told the local media, as per the report by The Sun. “Twelve firefighter crews have put out the fire that spread quickly across the restaurant ceiling. They also rescued several people, clients and employees,” the spokesperson added.

Firefighter chief Carlos Marin made it clear that his crew reported to the incident site immediately. “People came running to the fire station which is only about 400 metres from the restaurant. Our response was very quick because half of us responded by running to the scene on foot and the other half in vehicles,” Marin asserted. “People were trapped inside when we arrived and after extinguishing the flames, we performed 12 rescues. They were trapped because the flames were preventing them from reaching the exit,” he added.