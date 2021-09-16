2015 Paris Attacks: Suspect Says It Was Revenge For French Airstrikes, 'nothing Personal'

The main suspect in the 2015 Paris terrorist attacks has told a French court that the killings were in response to French airstrikes on the Islamic State group. While recognising his role in the attacks, he called the deaths of 130 people "nothing personal," as reported by Associated Press. Salah Abdeslam, who for the first time acknowledged his role, did not remove his mask during the trial.

Paris terror attack suspect

Abdeslam, who was arrested months after the attacks, targeting people at the national soccer stadium, cafes, and the Bataclan concert hall. It was one of the deadliest terrorist attacks in Europe since World War II. Nine Islamic State group gunmen and suicide bombers within minutes targeted several locations around Paris in 2015. The only survivor among the assailants, Salah Abdeslam, most of whose members were French or Belgian.

Abdeslam discarded a malfunctioning suicide vest before fleeing home to Brussels. The sole survivor of the attack claimed that the killings were retaliation to French airstrikes in Syria and Iraq. Salah Abdeslam stated that "We fought France, we attacked France, we targeted the civilian population," according to the international news agency. Furthermore, he stated that it was "nothing personal against them."

Abdeslam said, "I know my statement may be shocking, but it is not to dig the knife deeper in the wound but to be sincere towards those who are suffering immeasurable grief."

A total of 20 men, all linked to the Islamist State (ISIS), have been accused but six out of them would be tried in absentia.

The same attacker cell again targeted the Brussels airport and subway system in March 2016. About 32 people were killed in the gruesome attack. Mohammed Abrini, who is one of the suspects in the 2016 attack, left the city the night before the 2015 attacks and took part in the Brussels attack, according to the news agency. During the trial, Abrini acknowledged his role in the attack but added that he was "neither the commander nor the architect. I provided no logistical nor financial help."

