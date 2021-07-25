'A Horror Film’: Germans Blame 'know-all' Attitude, Short Warning Time For Flood Disaster

In Germany’s devastating floods more than 150 people are still missing and are unlikely to be found. As many as 205 have died in one of the deadliest disasters to hit the country since World War II. Both the human and economic losses have been staggering. While the scientists have blamed the cold, low-pressure areas dubbed as Bernd to have caused the major rivers and sewage systems to overflow, the infuriated Germans on Saturday blamed the ‘monumental failure’ on the lack of warning and Germany's "know-it-all attitude".

Germans are accusing the politicians and disaster management officials of ‘underestimating’ the forces of nature, as livelihood, homes, motor vehicles and several people washed away in the wild torrents within minutes.

[Credit: AP]

German broadcaster DW on July 24 reported that weather experts including British hydrologist Hannah Cloke argued that the warnings of the European Flood Awareness System (EFAS), had not reached the people in Germany in time. A report was similarly carried in the British newspaper The Sunday Times as well as later by German public broadcaster ZDF. The accusations were joined in by Michael Theurer, deputy parliamentary group chairman of the pro-market Free Democrats, who stated that German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer had a "direct personal responsibility” but was too occupied in election campaigning.

A warning message was broadcasted a little too late, for instance at 8 am Tuesday morning just about 24 hours prior to the devastating floods that hit Germany. German public broadcaster WDR 5 aired: "The German Weather Service warns of severe thunderstorms with heavy rain, in some areas extremely heavy rain. ... Locally, hail, high water, and flooding must be expected,” which critics also say was ‘downplayed’ and the intensity of the disaster missed the target.

According to The Times, the first warning signs of the catastrophe were already detected nine days ahead by a satellite orbiting 500 miles above the tranquil hills around the Rhine river. But the warning time was so short that the massive flash floods caught the largely ‘unawares’.

Meanwhile, the front-runner to succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel in Germany’s September election Armin Laschet also the governor of North Rhine-Westphalia state was caught laughing as the dramatic rescue effort on the ground gave way and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier made a speech. General secretary of the center-left Social Democrats told Bild am Sonntag newspaper that the governor’s behaviour was “indecent and appalling.”

[Armin Laschet, center, Governor of the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia caught laughing at flooding. Credit: AP]

'It was spooky, like in a horror film,' resident recalls

A 66-year-old antiquarian bookseller in Ahrweiler, Germany told AP that the first warning of the floods came to him through a loudspeaker at around 8 pm on July 14. It was a short emergency siren blast that asked residents to immediately evacuate properties close to the Ahr River, that witnessed flooding. “It was spooky, like in a horror film,” he told the agency reporters. By the time he had rushed to get his car from an underground garage, the water had submerged him knee-length.

“Five minutes later, safely indoors, he saw his vehicle floating down the street,” AP reports.

As his bookshop was wrecked he had incurred 200,000 euros ($235,000) loss as there were books dating back to the early 1500s destroyed in the floods. “The warning time was far too short,” Huste stated. Many explained that the sirens in small towns had failed completely as the power lines snapped.

Volunteer firefighters were going knocking on doors. Nobody knew what to do in such a short time. Pointing at Germany’s Federal Office for Civil Protection, Huste told reporters, that the speed with which the water gushed into towns should have been predicted. In the town of Sinzig, residents reported that the firefighters came knocking on the doors at 2 am. This was long after the floods had caused severe damage.

“In practice, as we just saw, it didn’t work, let’s say, as well as it should. What the state should have done, it didn’t do. At least not until much later,” the German resident said. Close to 132 died in the Ahr valley.

Meanwhile, Rhineland-Palatinate disaster response official Thomas Linnertz told AP, “People are looking at life in ruins here. Some have lost relatives, there were many dead. I can understand the anger very well. But on the other hand, I have to say again: This was an event that nobody could have predicted.” Germany’s federal disaster agency BKK, Armin Schuster acknowledged that “things didn’t work as well as they could have.”