Adolf Hitler Speech Plays Over Loudspeakers On Austrian Train, Leaving Passengers Shocked

Passengers aboard an Austrian train traveling from Bregenz to Vienna were left stunned on Sunday when they unexpectedly heard a recording of an Adolf Hitler speech playing over the train's loudspeaker system. According to witnesses on the train, Nazi slogans such as "Heil Hitler" and "Sieg heil" were also heard via the intercom, causing alarm and discomfort among the passengers. The incident has sparked outrage and calls for an immediate investigation, as per a report from CNN.

Rabbi Schlomo Hofmeister, who was among the passengers, expressed his shock on Twitter, recounting the disturbing experience. He criticised the train's failure to address the issue promptly and provide an explanation or reassurance to the passengers. Hofmeister highlighted the disconcerting reaction of some passengers who laughed upon hearing Hitler's voice and the Nazi slogans, further adding to the distress caused by the incident.

The incident occurred near Vienna

The unsettling episode unfolded approximately 25 minutes before reaching Vienna, during a stop in the city of St.Pölten. Hofmeister described the sequence of events, starting with strange music, snippets of conversation, and laughter, which gradually transformed into a Hitler speech played at an increasingly louder volume. Initially assuming it was a mistake or a tasteless joke, Hofmeister grew increasingly uneasy as the situation unfolded, unsure whether only the public address system or the entire train had been compromised. Some passengers panicked while others found themselves caught in an uncomfortable mix of emotions.

Following the incident, two individuals have had criminal complaints filed against them, according to a spokesperson for the Lower Austrian police. The reasons for these complaints have not been disclosed, but authorities have identified the suspects through CCTV footage and are actively seeking their whereabouts. Reports indicate that the men involved were passengers on the train, rather than staff members of the Austrian railroad system (OBB).