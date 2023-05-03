After Finland, Zelenskyy Set To Visit Germany As Russia Claims Ukraine Attacked Kremlin

After his Finland visit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to make a state visit to Berlin on the 13th of May at the invitation of Chancellor Olaf Scholz, according to reports from local police and B.Z. newspaper, that were cited in a Politico report. This state visit comes after a period of tense relations between Ukraine and Germany, where Ukraine has called for more timely deliveries of military weapons to help it fight against invading Russian forces. Meanwhile, Russia claimed Ukraine used a drone to try to kill Vladimir Putin overnight. The Kremlin said it considered the attack to be a “planned terrorist action”, RIA reported. It added that two drones had been used in the alleged attack, but had been disabled by Russian forces.

Upon arrival in Berlin, Zelenskyy will be hosted in the Ritz-Carlton hotel at central Potsdamer Platz and received with military honors by the German Chancellor. Later in the day, a discussion with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is scheduled. The Ukrainian president is also expected to take a helicopter trip to Aachen to receive the International Charlemagne Prize, before returning to Ukraine. As per protocol, preparations have already begun for security measures during the visit.

Zelenskyy is currently in Helsinki

Zelenskyy is currently in Helsinki for a summit with Nordic leaders, and has already made visits to the United States, Western European capitals and Poland since the beginning of the war.

Here is what you need to know about the International Charlemagne Prize

The International Charlemagne Prize is an annual award given to people or organizations who have made a significant contribution to the European Union. It was first awarded in 1950 and is seen as one of the most prestigious awards in Europe. Past recipients include German Chancellor Angela Merkel, British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, and French President Jacques Chirac. The award is presented by the City of Aachen, Germany and is accompanied by a monetary prize of 50,000 euros. The prize is typically presented to individuals who have worked to strengthen European unity, equality, underserved communities, and economic development.