After 'Order Of Liberty' Honour, Boris Johnson Now Enters Ukraine Railways' 'Loyalty Club'

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson became the first owner of the 'loyalty card' of Ukrainian Railways, 'Ukrzaliznytsia.' In a Facebook post, Ukrainian railways, Ukrzaliznytsia stated that Boris Johnson became the first member of its 'Loyalty Club' and noted that he chose the railway for the third time for his visit to Kyiv. Ukrainian railways expressed gratitude to Johnson for extending support to Ukraine on its Independence Day.

"Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson has chosen the railway for the third time to travel to Kiev, and therefore became the first owner of a loyalty card presented directly by the chairman of Ukrzaliznytsia board," Ukrzaliznytsia said in a Facebook post.

The decision of Ukrainian railways came as British PM Boris Johnson paid a surprise visit to Kyiv to demonstrate UK's "unwavering and long-term support" for Ukraine as it marked 31 years of Independence on Wednesday, August 24. It was Boris Johnson's third visit to Ukraine since Moscow launched a military offensive in Kyiv on February 24. In the Facebook post, Ukrainian railways stated, "Railways are grateful to Mr Johnson for his support on our Independence Day and expect to see one of Ukraine’s greatest friends aboard Ukrainian trains more often — after the war and turmoil had ended." The Ukrainian railways in the Facebook post said that they are planning to soon launch the loyalty program.

Ukraine presents 'The Order of Liberty' award to Boris Johnson

On August 24, Ukraine presented its highest civilian award for foreign nationals 'The Order of Liberty' to Boris Johnson for the UK's "staunch support" for the war-torn nation's "freedom." During his visit to Kyiv, the UK PM held a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. During the meeting, both sides discussed various issues, including the defence needs of Ukraine. Johnson and Zelenskyy also spoke about the situation around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the challenges that Ukraine could face during winter, Britain's participation in the reconstruction of a war-torn nation and other economic issues.

What happens in Ukraine matters to us all.



That is why I am in Kyiv today.



That is why the UK will continue to stand with our Ukrainian friends.



I believe Ukraine can and will win this war. pic.twitter.com/FIovnqJGTS — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) August 24, 2022

UK PM announces new military package for Ukraine

According to the statement released by the Ukrainian Presidential office, Zelenskyy said, "Ukraine has a friend that not everyone is lucky enough to have." Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to Johnson for all the support given by him and UK to Ukraine during the ongoing war with Russia. During the meeting, Boris Johnson announced a new £54 million military aid package for Ukraine, which includes unmanned surveillance and anti-tank loitering munitions, according to the press release issued by the UK government. He stressed that the new package of military assistance will help enhance Ukraine's military capability and long-range surveillance.

Image: Facebook/@Укрзалізниця - Ukrzaliznytsia