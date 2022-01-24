AirCar That Switches From Car To Plane In 3 Mins, Avails Flying Certificate In Slovakia

The European country of Slovakia has awarded the Certificate of airworthiness to 'AirCar' which can transform from an on-road vehicle to a winged aircraft. A report by Sky News revealed that the Transport Authority of Slovakia licensed the next-generation vehicle as it met the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) standards. Reportedly, the authorisation comes after the vehicle underwent 200 take-offs and landings during the 70 hours of test flights. Equipped with a 1.6L BMW engine, AirCar will enter its mass production stage in the next few months, said Klein Vision, AirCar's developer. Professor Stefan Klein, who was the brain behind this invention said as per Daily Mail's report-

AirCar certification opens the door for mass production of very efficient flying cars. It is official and the final confirmation of our ability to change mid-distance travel forever.

From plane to car in 3 minutes

According to the inventors of this futuristic vehicle, AirCar was able to transform into a plane from the four-wheeled car in a span of three minutes. The vehicle made its first flight in 2020 and in June 2021, it completed its first inter-city flight, as per Sky News. The company had said that the 35-kilometre flight from Slovakia's Nitra city to Bratislava was a crucial development. Moreover, the firm said in its statement that the procedures of take-off and landing, during the flight, were achieved without the pilot's handling. Sky News reported project co-founder Anton Zajac saying, "Fifty years ago, the car was the epitome of freedom. AirCar expands those frontiers, by taking us into the next dimension, where road meets sky".

AirCar has been designed to operate on a petrol engine and can carry two passengers at a time. The upcoming pre-production prototype model, AirCar Prototype 2, will sport a 300 horsepower engine with a range of 1,000km and a top speed of 300km/h.

Image: Instagram/@KleinVision