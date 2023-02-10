Amsterdam Bans Cannabis-smoking In Red-light District Streets To Stop 'nuisance'

Amsterdam has banned smoking cannabis in public in its red light district effective mid-May as a part of efforts to curb the "nuisance for residents", Netherlands-based Dutch news reported. The government will strengthen the protocols for the consumption of alcohol and will order early closure for the bars and brothels ‘to give residents more peace late at night,’ the city's administration was quoted as saying, citing the official press release. In the Netherlands, it is a criminal offense to possess, sell or produce more than 5 grams of cannabis.

The sale of cannabis (hash and marijuana) in coffee shops, however, is tolerated, provided that coffee shops keep to the prescribed government rules under the ‘toleration criteria’. In recent months, the Dutch government has terminated the complete ‘open door’ policy of coffee shops to sell cannabis and other drugs.

Complaints about problems 'caused by tourists,' city threatens ban on smoking too

There have been "desperate complaints" about problems caused by some tourists around these areas, officials noted, announcing the ban on cannabis and restrictive measures on alcohol sales Thursday evening. Amsterdam hosted some 18 million tourists after the European nation lifted nearly all the COVID-19 restrictions with businesses resuming full operations last year.

City executive, Sofyan Mbarki, who presides over the policies implemented in the red light areas, had previously tightened the measures in November to strike a balance between tourism and city life for the residents. A ‘stay away’ campaign was launched by angry residents who took law and order into their own hands with ‘Wallen watch’ patrolling the red light streets.

Smoking cannabis is now banned in public in the inner city, and officials are warning that they will take strict actions if the takeaway cannabis sales were felicitated between 4 pm and 1 am from Thursday to Sunday nights.

"If nuisance does not reduce, it may look at forbidding smoking in coffee shops’ outside space too," Dutch news quoted the city's administration as warning the cannabis sellers.

"Locals wanted to remind tourists of their manners, and campaign group ‘Stop de Gekte’ (stop the madness) campaigned repeatedly for council action," according to Dutch news. Amsterdam city's spokeswoman in a press release noted that a lot of people "are under the influence (of drugs and alcohol) and hang around for a long time. This comes at the expense of a good night’s sleep for residents and the liveability and safety of the whole neighbourhood." She labelled the atmosphere in the red light areas as "dire, particularly at night".

Alcohol sales were forbidden by the officials in non-licensed establishments. Effective May, shops were ordered to remove alcohol from public display. Restaurants and bars will have to shut at 2 am, as per new protocols, and brothels were ordered to close down at 3 am instead of 6 am.