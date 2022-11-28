Anger Rises Over Illegal Construction That Partly Blames Landslide Deaths In Italy

On the tourist island of Ischia in Italy, as mud and wreckage hurtled down a slope and into a densely populated port city, anger emerges over the years of widespread unlawful building that contributed to the catastrophic landslide. On Sunday, rescuers recovered the dead remains of seven people which included a 3-week-old newborn and two young siblings. Furthermore, five individuals remain missing, and it is believed they are trapped under the rubble of the massive landslide that devastated Casamicciola early on Saturday, CBS News reported.

It is pertinent to mention that the landslide was triggered by a strong storm that pushed dirt and debris from the 789-meter (2,590ft) top of Monte Epomeo tumbling into the village of Casamicciola Terme. Further, buildings were brought down by its force, and cars were thrown into the water.

(Image: AP)

The spokesperson for Italian firemen, Luca Cari, said on Sunday on RAI state tv that "mud and water tend to fill every space" and added by saying, "Our teams are searching with hope, even if it is very difficult.” In the recent disaster, dozens of homes were demolished, trees were uprooted, and automobiles were washed into the sea.

According to The Guardian report, the same village was impacted by a landslide in 2009 that resulted in the death of a 14-year-old girl and again by an earthquake in the year 2017.

Illegal construction led to the disaster

The island's estimated 28,000 unlawfully constructed houses and other structures are to blame for aggravating the devastation. Because of the unlawful construction, trees that are crucial supports in lowering the risk of landslides were also chopped. A geological assessment evaluating the dangers in the region, according to experts, was last carried out 20 years ago.

As he cleaned the dirt from the door of what had once been a hotel owned by his family, Franco said, "I'm furious." He even asserted, "This is the second time I’ve had to do this – after the 2009 landslide they made lots of promises to make the area more secure. They knew the risks but did nothing”, The Guardian reported.

The administration of Giorgia Meloni, which took office in October, declared a state of emergency on Sunday and said it had put aside €2 million. The first installment of a fund would be used to repair the damage. However, as per The Guardian report, the action comes too little, too late for many.

Notably, with 126mm of precipitation pouring in six hours, the storm, which came after days of severe rain throughout most of Italy, is said to have been the worst to have hit Ischia in 20 years.

(Image: AP)