Archaeologists Discover Skeleton Of The Victim Buried In Vesuvius Eruption In Herculaneum

The partially mutilated remains of a man buried by the 79 AD volcano eruption of Mount Vesuvius have been discovered by the archaeologists in Herculaneum, Italy. Archaeologists believe the man might have been aged between 40-54 years, reported ANSA. The Italian Culture Minister Dario Franceschini has described the discovery as "sensational".

The skeleton of the man was found on what would have been the ancient town’s beach, reported the wire service. During the present time, the partially mutilated skeleton of the man was found at the base of an extremely high lava stone wall, with his head pointing back in the direction of the sea. The skeleton of the man was surrounded by carbonized wood, including a roof beam, that might have crushed his skull, reported the news agency. Excavations in the 1980s and 1990s unearthed the skeletons of more than 300 'fugitives', who were believed to have been sheltering while they waited to be rescued.

Skeleton of a man discovered in Herculaneum

Francesco Sirano, the director of Herculaneum archaeological park, told the wire service that the mutilated remains of the man were discovered at the ancient town buried by the volcano, reported the news service. Sirano informed that the discovery might help in finding the last moments of life in the town, which is few kilometres from Pompeii, reported the news service. The archaeologist explained that the bones of the discovered skeleton were a 'bright red colour', which Sirano believed will be "the mark of the stains left by the victim's blood". Sirano has described the last moments of the region as "instantaneous, but terrible," reported the news agency.

Sirano told the news service that the team of experts have been trying to figure out the identity of the victim. Sirano asserted that the person was not with other victims who had been sheltering for the rescue, as per the news service. Furthermore, Sirano added that the victim might have been a rescuer who was trying to take the people out to safety. While speaking to Culture Minister Dario Franceschini described the discovery of the remains of a "fugitive" at the archaeological site Herculaneum as "great news", as per the ANSA report. Furthermore, Franceschini asserted that the remains of the man were found after 30 years of excavation carried out by the ministry's staff. He called the discovery "sensational".

