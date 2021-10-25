Austria Proposes Law To Decriminalise 'assisted Suicide' For Terminally Ill Patients

The Austrian government, on Saturday, submitted a draft law that would legalise assisted suicide for seriously ill adults in the country. Once approved, the new decree would allow the “chronically or terminally ill” patients to seek help in ending their own lives as early as next year. It is pertinent to note that under Section 78 of the Austrian Criminal Court, “assisted suicide” is a criminal offence. However, a verdict passed by the country’s apex court last December asserted that banning Euthanasia jeopardises a person’s right to self-determination.

"Seriously ill people should have access to assisted suicide," the federal chancellery said in the statement.

What are the provisions of the proposed law?

According to the Austrian Justice Department, all patients seeking help would be required to get attested by two doctors-one of whom will have to be qualified in palliative medicine. Their primary task would be to examine if the patient is in the condition to conclude on his own. In addendum, a 12-week gap would be given before the access is granted, to ensure that suicide is not saught amid a temporary crisis.

How many countries have legalised Euthanasia?

Euthanasia/Assisted suicide is legal in Switzerland, the Netherlands, Spain, Belgium, Luxembourg, Canada Colombia, Australia, the US, France and New Zealand. However, rules differ. For instance, in Switzerland, the action is considered illegal if it involves a “selfish motive” while in Spain, parental approval is required for children below the age of 16.

Spain is the most recent country to allow assisted suicide. In December, the country passed a law that decriminalises euthanasia and suicide assisted by a physician leading the European nation to join the few countries that allow terminally ill patients to legally obtain help to end their lives. As per the New York Times report, the Spanish draft law was presented in February by the incoming Socialist-led government of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez before being passed in December.

Image: AP