Austria: Thousands Gather In Vienna To Protest Against Upcoming COVID-19 Lockdown

Thousands of protesters gathered in Austria’s capital of Vienna on Saturday, 20 November after the government announced the reimposition of the nationwide lockdown to contain the rapidly increasing COVID-19 cases. A day after the Austrian government said that the country would enter full lockdown, the far-right opposition Freedom Party among many others called for a demonstration while pledging to resist the new restrictions.

AP reported that demonstrations against Coronavirus restriction measures are also expected in other European nations including Switzerland, Croatia and Italy. Just on Friday night, as per the report, the Dutch police had opened fire on the protesters leaving seven people wounded in the riot that erupted in Rotterdam around a demonstration against the COVID restrictions.

The Austrian government had announced on Friday that the country would enter the lockdown on Monday, 22 November and will last for at least 10 days before being reevaluated. According to media reports, at the most, the nationwide lockdown would last for 20 days. Under the latest protest-triggering measure of the government, most stores will close and cultural events will be cancelled. People will be able to leave their homes for specific reasons such as essential tasks.

Austria to make vaccinations mandatory

Additionally, the Austrian government also said that from 1 February, the country will be vaccinations mandatory. Meanwhile, on Saturday, as the march was started on Vienna’s Heldenplatz, thousands of people gathered on the massive square. As per the report, around 1,300 police officers were on duty who used loudspeakers to tell the demonstrators that masks were essential. However, most of the protesters were reportedly not wearing them.

The protesters chanted “resistance!” and blew whistles while moving slowly down the city’s inner ring road. Reportedly, many waved Austrian flags and even carried signs mocking government leaders like Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg and Health Minister Wolfgang Mueckstein. Some of the marchers wore doctor’s scrubs and others, tinfoil hats. Most signs showcased by them were about the vaccine mandate. One of the signs read, “My Body, My Choice” while another said, “We’re Standing Up for Our Kids!”

While announcing the new measures, Schallenberg apologised to all the vaccinated people on Friday night and noted that it was not fair for them to suffer under the latest lockdown. He said on public broadcaster ORF, “I’m sorry to take this drastic step.”

Image: AP